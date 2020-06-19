La. rolls out behavioral health outreach line for COVID-19 crisis support

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — With COVID-19 putting increased pressures on people, the state’s Office of Behavioral Health is rolling out a new hotline to help avoid, prevent or intercept emotional crises from occurring.

The line can be reached for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-333-1132.

The hotline offers support by trained specialists in multiple languages for persons in recovery from substance use, mental health, serious mental illness or co-occurring disorders. Calls received by specialists may range from someone having a tough day, to a person who has self-identified the warning signs of mental or emotional changes, to relapse prevention and support.

“Social distancing has been one of the most effective mitigation measures in helping Louisiana slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that physical distance brings with it its own stressors,” said Office of Behavioral Health Asst. Secretary Karen Stubbs. “When you aren’t able to hug or be close with your loved ones, it takes a toll on your mental health. Some individuals may think about filling that void with other means of self comfort such as gambling or substance use. That’s when we went you to call this hotline — before the crisis occurs.”

However, Stubbs said, those with no prior history of substance use or mental illness also can access this line to receive these services any day, any time.

The Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line is funded through the Behavioral Health Emergency COVID-19 Grant.