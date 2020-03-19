La. officials call for volunteers to help serve the hungry through food banks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has taken to social media to ask for the public’s help in serving the hungry through the Feeding Louisiana member food banks.

They said in their post,

We fully anticipate an increase in the number of food-insecure individuals we serve in Louisiana. We need volunteers to continue our regular food distribution, as well as any potential increased demand for emergency food. We are committed to the well-being of our volunteers, staff and clients; therefore, we ask that you please consider staying home if you are high risk. Precautions will be taken regarding group size and number of volunteers. La. GOHSEP, Facebook

If you are healthy and willing to volunteer, see the contact information below:

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 225-359-9940

Janet Pace | janet@brfoodbank.org

New Orleans, Louisiana 504-729-2849

Michelle Rosamond| mrosamond@secondharvest.org

Shreveport, Louisiana

318-675-2400 x 100

Lucy Hines | adminassist@foodbanknla.org

Alexandria, Louisiana

318-445-2773 X 203

Carole Stafford| cstafford@fbcenla.org

Monroe, Louisiana

318-322-3567

Kayt Noles | knoles@fbnela.org OR Sarah Hoffman | shoffman@fbnela.org