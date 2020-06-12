Krewe of Carnivale en Rio moving forward with plans for 2021 ball

Breaking News
Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Even as the future remains uncertain thanks to COVID-19, organizers with the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio in Lafayette say they are moving forward with their plans for their 2021 ball.

As of now, the event is planned for Jan. 9, 2021. However, krewe member Rachael Sudul said it will all depend on what guidelines are in place when January rolls around.

“The Krewe of Rio will follow any mandates in place at the time of the ball; as of now, we are proceeding with our plans in hopes that we will not encounter any major prohibitive measures come January,” she said in a press release.

The announcement comes the same day the Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette announced it will not hold its ball, which was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2021.

