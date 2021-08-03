K-12 students and teachers prepare for school year as Governor’s mask mandate goes into effect

(KLFY)- The new school year begins next week in some Acadiana parishes and districts are preparing to welcome students amid a fourth COVID surge.

The Governor’s recent mask mandate applies to everyone five years and older which includes K-12 students and teachers as well as universities.

Julia Reed, a middle school English teacher, says that she hoped the current surge would be addressed before they head back to classroom.

“Numbers are high and that is a concern but with masks that will help us stay as safe as we can be,” Reed explains.

She is a veteran educator and explained that she is preparing to do what’s necessary this school year to keep everyone safe.

Reed continues, “You always want to make sure you have clear boundaries, clear standards. We should always share the importance of why we are doing this.”

Reed says last year highlighted why students need to be in school and not behind screens at home.

“You can’t replicate hanging out with friends at lunch. You can’t replicate P.E. You can’t replicate walking down the hallways, hugging your teacher. There is a lot around academics you can’t have in a virtual environment,” adds Reed.

With the numbers surging, she says she isn’t just worried about her students.

She says as a mom of young children and this mask mandate eases her worry.

Reed explains, “I have kids who neither one is eligible for vaccination. Educators’ families already sacrifice enough.”