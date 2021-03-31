Johnson & Johnson vaccine events to be held throughout Acadiana through April 14

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard announced several vaccination events across Acadiana over the next couple of weeks.

The following locations will offer the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine:

April 5: Washington Community Center, 534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington Community Center, 534 St. Landry Veterans Memorial Hwy., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6: Mamou Recreation Center, 94 Main St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mamou Recreation Center, 94 Main St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7: New Iberia MLK Community Center West End Park, 1200 Field St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Iberia MLK Community Center West End Park, 1200 Field St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7: Kaplan New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church, 622 E. Veterans Memorial Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kaplan New Beginnings Primitive Baptist Church, 622 E. Veterans Memorial Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 8: Ville Platte Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ville Platte Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10: Breaux Bridge Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Center, 391 Cannery Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) — Register at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or call 1-855-206-9675.

Breaux Bridge Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Center, 391 Cannery Rd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) — Register at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or call 1-855-206-9675. April 14: Jeanerette King Joseph Recreation Center, 701 Hebert St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment: Go to oph4.timetap.com or call 337–262-5311.

If you would like help scheduling an appointment, call the hotline at (337) 362-0777 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.