No reports of blood clots triggered by single-dose vaccine in Region 4, Dr. Tina Stefanski says

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The FDA and CDC paused the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a rare and severe type of blood clot was reported.

Six of these cases were documented out of the nearly seven million doses that have been administered.

All six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48 and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski explains, “There will be a meeting tomorrow, doing a more in-depth investigation on the data available regarding the cases.”

Although there are no reports of blood clots that may have been triggered by the single-dose vaccine in Region 4, Dr. Stefanski recommends any patients experiencing symptoms such as severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath to talk to their personal health care provider.

“We don’t know if there is a link caused by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. We want people to be aware and monitor their health,” Dr. Stefanski continues.

With vaccination scheduled throughout Acadiana, Dr. Tina Stefanski says this announcement should not slow down the vaccine distribution process.

“The supply of Pfizer and modern is good, plenty of vaccine available,” adds Dr. Stefanski.