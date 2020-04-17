Iberia Parish students to receive distance learning through end of school year

FILE PHOTO: Attendees look at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish School Superintendent Carey Laviolette released a statement today outlining preliminary plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. She also assured high school seniors that graduation ceremonies will be held for them in some capacity.

“High schools are in the process of examining senior graduation requirements and reaching out to students who require make-up or recovery work beginning the week of April 20, 2020,” stated Laviolette. “Additional information for seniors will also be posted to the IPSD website. Promotional guidance for K-11 grade students is forthcoming.”

Primarily, though, Laviolette discussed the acquisition of electronic devices, online hotspots and a virtual curriculum as part of the district’s long-term plans. Laviolette said staff will also face professional development.

By the end of May, students requiring remediation for summer school will be contacted, as well.

To download and read the entire letter, click below: