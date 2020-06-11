Iberia Parish announces free mobile COVID-19 testing sites starting June 16

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announced that more COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the parish starting Tuesday, June 16 in partnership with the Department of Health and the La. National Guard.

Testing sites

Tests are available for any Louisiana resident age 16 or older with valid state identification. There is no cost for the testing, it’s strictly voluntary, and no symptoms are required to get tested. Officials prefer that people looking to get tested drive up to the testing site, though walk-ups will not be turned away. Those being tested must wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eiligibility and ID checks.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onside in their vehicles while observed by a medical volunteer. Once the results are received, the Office of Public Health will contact you to communicate the results.