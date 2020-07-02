Iberia Medical Center returns to total restricted visitation due to COVID-19 spike

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In light of rising COVID-19 cases in Acadiana, Iberia Medical Center announced that they are returning to a zero visitation policy for patients admitted to the hospital effective tonight at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, no visitors will be allowed to enter the main or north campuses with the following exceptions:

Laboring Moms – Spouse or Partner (No birthing coaches unless selected as your one partner)

Pediatric Patients – Two Parents or Guardians

End-of-Life Patients – Spouse/Partner or Adult Family Member. *Adult defined as 18 or older.

Surgery – One designated adult for surgical patient ( pre- and post-surgery)

Patients with cognitive, physical or mobility impairments -Spouse/ Partner or Adult Family Member

Emergency Department -One designated adult if patient is a minor or has cognitive or mobility impairments.

Screening stations will remain in place at consolidated entrances (the medical office building and emergency department for the Main Campus, registration desk for the North Campus).

Masks and face coverings remain mandatory for anyone entering the Medical Center.

“The health and safety of our patients, staff and physicians is our top priority. We appreciate the continued support and

understanding from our community regarding these practices,” states Dionne Viator, Iberia Medical Center CEO.