Iberia Medical Center reinstates COVID protocols due to surge

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Medical Center is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions due to the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, according to a press release.

Because of an increase in the positivity rate of COVID tests, and an increased demand for tests, starting today, Dec. 30, Iberia Medical Center Main and North Campus entrances for the public will be limited to:

Medical Office Building Entrance at Main Campus (regular hours)

Main Campus Front Entrance (Monday through Friday 5:30am – 5:00pm)

Main Campus ER Entrance

North Campus: Public will continue to enter through the Emergency and ‘Main Entrance’

Additionally, revised visitation policies at the Main and North Campus will go into effect today, Dec. 30.

IMC’s inpatient visitation policy is being reinstated to allow one (1) unique visitor per day during established visiting hours. Patients are allowed to change visitors each day. IMC’s full visitation policy:

Outpatient Testing: Patient Only (Exceptions: patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged)

Inpatients at Main and North: One asymptomatic visitor at a time during established visiting hours. Visitor may not stay overnight.

Inpatient Rehab: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours

Inpatient Behavioral Health: One asymptomatic visitor allowed during established unit visiting hours

Inpatient Laboring Moms: Spouse/Partner allowed and 1 visitor

Special needs patient: (i.e. developmentally challenged) Spouse/Partner OR family member

Pediatric Patients: Two parents or guardians

End-of-Life Patients: Spouse/Partner or Adult Family Member 18 years of age or older.

Surgery: One adult for surgical patient (pre- and post-surgery) Visitor may not stay overnight.

Emergency Room: No visitors unless patient is a minor or is developmentally challenged.

Visitation for Covid-19-positive patients will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Both campuses will continue to limit visitation to individuals 18 years of age or older. Social distancing guidelines and proper wearing of masks will continue to be required at all times at the Main and North Campuses, medical office buildings, and clinics.