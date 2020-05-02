How far can a cough travel? Florida researchers say it’s further than you think

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CNN) — As some states start to re-open, the coronavirus is still spreading. US officials still recommend people stand six feet apart from each other.

But is that really how far germs can travel from a cough?

Inside a lab at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), two engineering professors are measuring the power of a cough.

Using a dummy, they fill its mouth with a mix of glycerine and water. Then with a pump, they force the dummy to cough and wait to see how far the droplets travel. They fill the air, visible with the green laser light — simulating what happens when we cough.

“It generates particles on the order of 10-20 microns, which is roughly close to what the smallest droplet sizes are when we cough,” said FAU Asst. Professor of Engineering Sid Verma.

Take note how quickly the simulated respiratory droplets spread. The droplets expelled traveled a distance of three feet almost immediately. Within five seconds, the droplets were at six feet. Then, nine feet in just about 10 seconds. Remember, nine feet is three feet beyond the recommended social distancing guidelines.

“It’s already reaching roughly nine feet now, still moving farther, slowly,” said Verma.

The fog of droplets lingered in the air but kept moving forward, taking just another 30 to 40 seconds to float another three feet. Over and over again– the simulated droplets blew past the six-foot mark, often doubling that distance.

“Okay, it has passed three feet already, approaching six feet, and it looks like it has crossed six feet, and now it has slowed down,” said Verma.

How long might they linger at 9 feet and 12 feet?

“So at nine feet they could linger for, provided it’s still air, two to three minutes, but the concentration is less than what it would be at six feet by a factor of eight,” said FAU Engineering Department Chairman Manhar Dhanak.

The professors say the droplets become less dense the further they travel, but they still hang in the air, still with the ability to carry disease.

Even when we put a simple mask on the dummy, particles still dispersed from the sides of the mask, though they didn’t travel very far.

Certainly if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow. Let’s turn out the lights, I’ll put my hand up to the mouth of this dummy and simulate a cough. You can see the droplets spray in all directions. They may not travel as far, about three feet or so, but they spray everywhere. And they can linger in the air, possibly for as long as three minutes. Intensity of the cough matters, so we tested a gentle cough, too.

The lighter cough didn’t go very far at all, about three feet. But the question remains — how close is too close?

“Six feet is the minimum distance that you should keep. It seems that…further is better,” said Dhanak.

The CDC recommends standing six feet away from other people and wearing cloth face coverings when social distancing is difficult, like at grocery stores and pharmacies.