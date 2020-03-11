Houston Livestock and Rodeo will be shut down

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, will be canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the new coronavirus, city and county officials said Wednesday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo said they would be issuing emergency health declarations to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rodeo organizers said the event grounds will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday and that they are working on a ticket refund process.