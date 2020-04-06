Honoring Acadiana’s #FrontlineHeroes

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– KLFY News 10 wants to honor those at the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

We know this fight would not be possible without them, so we want to thank them.

Do you know someone who is working the front lines and deserves to be honored? Send us their name, a picture, and little background on who they are/what they do.

To submit your #FrontlineHeroes, you can send us the information through our email: news@klfy.com

You can also send us a message via our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KLFYTV10/

#FRONTLINE HEROES




  • The doctors and staff at Crowley Primary Care are working tirelessly to ensure that our community is safe and being cared for during this trying time.  Patients are being treated with “curbside visits” outside of the office and through telemedicine visits. They are only a phone call away and are here for you!  #FrontLineHeroes Dr. Robert J. Aertker, Dr. Stephen Cannon, Dr. Claire Ronkartz, Dr. Nancy Walker

