Honoring Acadiana’s #FrontlineHeroes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — KLFY News 10 wants to honor those at the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

We know this fight would not be possible without them, so we want to thank them.

Do you know someone who is working the front lines and deserves to be honored? Send us their name, a picture, and little background on who they are/what they do.

To submit your #FrontlineHeroes, you can send us the information through our email: news@klfy.com

You can also send us a message via our Facebook page.

We’ve had so many submissions, we’ve had to split our gallery of #FrontlineHeroes into multiple pages!

Here’s Page 1!

Here’s Page 2!

