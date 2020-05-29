Heymann Center working to accommodate dance recitals despite closure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced this afternoon that Heymann Center staff will be working to accommodate previously scheduled local dance recitals despite the facility’s closure due to COVID-19.

The facility has been officially closed since March 13, and last week, Guillory announced the layoffs of staff members of the Heymann due to its continued closure. In his address, Guillory said it is not clear when or how the Heymann will return to regular services. However, Heymann Arts and Culture Manager Brian McGrath and Venue Administrator Dennis Skerrett have been working with recital organizers to ensure that the traditional events are still held for 2020.

Details are still being worked out — both logistically and financially — on how the recitals will be held, Guillory said. It’s unclear how much it will cost to reopen the facility or who will bear the costs, ultimately.

“At minimum, there will be additional requirements for security, post-event sanitization, and social distancing protocols for these events that will add additional costs to event organizers,” said Guillory. “Event ticketing will be online only, with no box office ticket sales. Lafayette Consolidated Government will continue working with the sponsors of these events to address these complicating issues, including additional expenses.”

The first of the recitals is scheduled for June, according to Guillory.