Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make your own cloth mask

WEST MONROE, La. — The CDC is recommending that people wear cloth masks in public places where social distancing guidelines are hard to follow like the grocery stores and gas stations.

Many people have resorted to making their own cloth masks, but not everyone knows their way around a sewing machine.

The Louisiana Department of Health has lent a helping hand by releasing easy to follow step-by-step guides on how to make a homemade cloth mask in three different ways.

First is the sewn cloth face covering.

If you are not as handy with a sewing machine or some thread and a needle, like me, there are two other ways that only involve using a pair of scissors and possibly tying some knots.

