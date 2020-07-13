Live Now
Heads of Acadiana healthcare community issue joint statement over COVID-19 fight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The heads of some of Acadiana’s largest healthcare companies came together Friday to issue a joint statement in support of “common sense safety measures” everyone should take against COVID-19.

The list included:

  • SCP Health Executive Chairman William C. “Kip” Schumacher, MD, FACEP
  • Acadiana Ambulance CEO/Chairman Richard Zuschlag
  • Lafayette General Health President/CEO David L. Callecod, FACHE
  • Our Lady of Lourdes President/CEO W. Bryan Lee
  • LHC Group Chairman/CEO Keith Myers

“…We are lending our combined voices and joining other community leaders in support of common sense safety measures we should all be observing to help protect our families, friends, and neighbors,” stated the release. “This includes wearing masks in public, observing social distancing protocols, frequent handwashing, and other common sense measures.”

The release came together under the title “Together We Can All Care for Acadiana.”

Download and read the full release below:

Acadiana-Healthcare-Leadership-Joint-COVID-Statement-7-13-20Download

