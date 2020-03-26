Guillory said LCG will have better guidance for businesses next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the federal economic recovery package moving through Congress, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he plans to have more guidance for local businesses early next week.

Guillory said Lafayette Consolidated Government is developing local support services by phone to help business owners not only find out their eligibility but also to apply for federal aid.

“We know how challenging it can be,” said Guillory.

Guillory said that while guidelines have not yet been made public, the Small Business Administration is also planning to make significant changes and simplifications to their loan application process. Again, Guillory expected to have more details early next week.

“Do not get complacent,” said Guillory, who echoed a tougher tone take by Gov. John Bel Edwards in this afternoon’s press conference.

Guillory said 125 people passed through the Cajundome’s screening site today with 70 people being tested for COVID-19. The remainder were screened out. Testing resumes Friday at the Cajundome starting at 8:30 a.m.