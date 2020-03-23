Guillory clarifies essential businesses, Garber says common sense will drive enforcement

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory attempted to clarify essential services in light of a pending stay-at-home order from the state that is set to go into effect at 5 p.m. today (March 23).

Among the industries and businesses deemed essential are:

  • Grocery stores
  • Hardware and building material stores
  • Hotels
  • Automobile and tire stores / automobile repairs / renting and leasing facilities
  • Towing, roadside assistance and locksmiths
  • Telecommunications businesses and wireless companies (not retail stores)
  • Healthcare facilities that are a medical necessity, including chiropractors and physical therapists
  • Oil, gas, petroleum and chemical businesses and support industries
  • Retail and wholesale fuel provider / convenience stores
  • Sanitation services for moveable and non-moveable structures
  • Electronic repairs
  • Grass and lawn services
  • Farmers
  • Food manufacturing,
  • Janitorial services
  • Banks
  • Shipping, mailing, pickup and logistics services

The following activities are also approved:

  • Use of parks and outdoor recreational facilities (not indoor)
  • Outdoor walking and running tracks
  • Tennis courts
  • Private golf and driving ranges

Guillory said he is using CISA and state guidelines in determining which businesses are essential and said he would not restrict any business on that list.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said his agency will use whatever resources available to enforce these orders, but he also said many will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

“The purpose for which we’re doing this and conducting this isn’t because the governor said to do it — it’s to protect the very oldest, the very youngest and the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Garber. “And to the extent that we do have violations, they’re very low. I’m very proud of the community.”

Garber said deputies will be seeking to find out of citizens are obeying the spirit of the law before making a decision

For those who do see violations, Garber said local law enforcement and/or 911 should be called.

“We won’t be going in with guns blazing,” said Garber. “We’re going to talk to people and find out what’s going on.”

Anyone with questions on their medical condition can speak to physicians by calling 311 or (337) 534-TEST (8378).

