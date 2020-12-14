Governor looks on as state health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards witnessed Monday as health care workers at Ochsner Health in New Orleans were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This morning, the first COVID-19 vaccines were distributed to health care workers in Louisiana. This important moment was made possible by the hard work of doctors, scientists, and other medical professionals across the world,” Edwards said.

“We owe it to these heroes to act responsibly and continue to fight the spread of this virus.”

The first shipments of the FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine started arriving in states around the country on Monday. with health care workers set to begin getting their shots without hours of arrival.

When available, there will be no direct cost to employees or patients