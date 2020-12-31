Gov. Edwards calls final news conference of 2020 after La. reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 to address the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during what officials have called the state’s third surge of the virus.

In his last address on Dec. 22, in which Governor Edwards announced Louisiana will remain in a modified versionof Phase 2 until January 13, 2010, the governor told reporters he would not be holding another news conference in 2020 unless “the situation arises.”

The governor alerted media outlets about the impromptu news conference hours after the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 6,754 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Officials with LDH said Wednesday’s case count is the state’s highest single-day total of coronavirus cases reported during the pandemic so far, without neither a backlog nor two days worth of cases.

Louisiana’s previous highest single-day total was 4,339 cases reported on Dec. 9.

The state reached another alarming milestone Wednesday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased for the third day in a row Wednesday, surpassing 1,700 statewide.

Louisiana has not seen more than 1,700 hospitalizations since April 16 when the state’s first surge of the virus was beginning to subside.