Gov. Reynolds confirms three cases of coronavirus in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory had indicated three presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Iowa on Sunday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the three people that are positive for COVID-19 are from Johnson County.

One person is a middle-age adult between the ages of 41 and 60-years-old. The two other people are older adults between the ages of 61 and 80-years-old.

Two of them had underlying health conditions and one did not.

Officials said none of them required hospitalization and are recovering at home in isolation.

“The state of Iowa has been coordinating plans across state agencies, including a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs. While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick. My team is engaged through the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the nation’s governors to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Reynolds.

“All three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt. IDPH is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others. These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue,” said IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but the cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S.

These are the first cases identified in Iowa.

Confirmatory testing is pending at the CDC.

No additional or special precautions are recommended for Iowans beyond the simple daily precautions to combat the flu, including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill.

It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu vaccine.

Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as the flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine.

For more information about the novel coronavirus, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

In addition, there has been a public hotline established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 211.