Gov. Edwards to update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards could reveal plans for vaccine incentives on Thursday.

Edwards says he expected some form of incentives will be implemented in the state “pretty soon,” noting that the governors of Ohio and Maine were featured on a White House coronavirus call to talk about the incentives rolled out in their states that have been successful in bringing up vaccination rates.

The governor said at the time that the state had just received clarification that certain portions of the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay for certain vaccine incentives as well, so state leaders were just starting to look at what can be done.

Thursday's briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

In his latest COVID-19 emergency orders, Gov. Edwards ended most remaining coronavirus restrictions and lifted a statewide requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events. Masks still will be required on public transit, in health care facilities, and in prisons.

As of Thursday, just 31.7% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated and nearly 36% have received at least one dose, according to Louisiana Department of Health data. Nationwide, 41.5% of the United States population is vaccinated, according to data from the CDC and 50% have received at least one dose.