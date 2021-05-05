Gov. Edwards’ COVID briefing: LA Wallet launches feature to reach vaccine card digitally

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards announced during a press conference that Louisiana’s official driver’s license app, LA Wallet, has launched a feature that allows users to access their COVID-19 vaccine cards digitally.

LA Wallet launched in 2018 as Louisiana’s Digital Driver’s License App. It is available on both the Apple App store and the Google Play store and is a legal driver’s license for all in the state of Louisiana. Live helpdesk, chat, and the LA Wallet website will be available for support.

Gov. Edwards began the COVID-19 updates by continuing to encourage all Louisianans to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. He stated that 27% of all Louisianans are fully vaccinated, and 32.4% have at least one shot.

There are more than 1,500 vaccine provider sites available in Louisiana, and there is a vaccine hotline that can be called at 1-855-453-0774. You can also text your zip code to GETVAX or 438829 to receive information.

The hotline can now be used to have a COVID-19 vaccine administered to a home-bond person within their own home.

Here is a breakdown further information that was covered during the briefing:

  • LA Wallet, the state’s official digital driver’s license app, is also launching a feature that allows you to reach your vaccine card digitally.
  • Louisiana has had a decrease in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests by about 0.1%.
  • There are now seven total cases of the Brazilian variant of COVID in Louisiana.
  • The federal government will redistribute leftover vaccines from the state’s vaccine allotment to other states that need the doses.
  • Pfizer will likely be approved to administer vaccines to children ages 12-15 in the next weeks.
  • Edwards gave an update on this week’s legislative session.
  • There is a need for blood donations across Louisiana. Visit givebloodinlouisiana.org to find a location to donate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar