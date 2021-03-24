Gov. Edwards opens vaccine accessibility to everyone over age 16 starting Monday

(Daily Advertiser) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults 16 and older beginning Monday.

Edwards announcement at Wednesday’s press conference coincides with a large increase in Louisiana’s allocation next week of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Sixteen-year-olds are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 1 million Louisianans have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 611,494 people who have completed their vaccine series. Louisiana’s population is about 4.6 million people.

Louisiana crossed a grim milestone this week with more than 10,000 COVID deaths, but hospitalizations are at their lowest point in more than a year.

The state expects to get 147,000 doses next week as the expansion of eligibility begins.

Louisiana remains in Phase 3 of reopening with a mask mandate in place. Edwards current order expires next week.

Neighboring governors in Texas and Mississippi have dropped their mask mandates.