Gov. Edwards confirms first Louisiana coronavirus case in Jefferson Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is reporting Louisiana’s first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus. A Jefferson Parish resident has been hospitalized in Orleans Parish, and as of press time, this was the only known case of the illness in Louisiana.

A presumptive positive means the test still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, Edwards said the reliability of the test will mean Louisiana will move forward as if it is an actual positive.

The Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team will begin an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patient, including health care workers, to determine the risk of spread.

OPH will administer additional COVID-19 tests to determine if more people have been infected. Some people at risk may be quarantined for 14 days, even if their initial test is not positive.

Edwards said he will discuss the matter in his planned Opening Legislative Session remarks at 1 p.m. and will be joined by public health officials for a media conference in the Governor’s Press Room on the Fourth Floor of the State Capitol at 3:30 p.m. The Governor’s remarks will be streamed on Facebook.

Gov. Edwards said, “While today is the first time that we can confirm that we have a presumptive positive coronavirus case, Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks. The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient.”

“Encouragingly, we were able to test this patient due to recently broadened criteria,” said Stephen Russo, Interim Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “It’s critical to be able to catch COVID-19 early to prevent spread in our communities.”

“Now together we all—as a government, as health care systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors—must take action and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state,” Gov. Edwards said.

ADVICE FOR THE PUBLIC

State officials encourage Louisianans to take the following proactive steps to protect the health of themselves and those around them:

Cover your cough.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Avoiding close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

FOR INFORMATION