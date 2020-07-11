Gov. Edwards closes bars, mandates mask usage for those over 8 years of age

UPDATE: Gov. John Bel Edwards has updated Phase 2 guidelines to include mandatory public mask wearing for any person over the age of eight and will close all bars in the state starting Monday.
This is a developing story. More information is coming.
ORIGINAL POST: BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — As Louisiana enters yet another day of 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a 2:30 p.m. press conference.
According to the Daily Advertiser, Edwards will announce new COVID restrictions that will include a public mask mandate.
Edwards is also expected to announce new restrictions on bars.
Edwards, a Democrat, has resisted tightening restrictions since he moved the state into Phase 2, but cases and hospitalizations have risen at an alarming rate in July.
The state is now No. 5 in per capita cases in the nation.
You can watch the press conference LIVE right here: