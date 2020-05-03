1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Gayle Benson, Tabasco Company helping NOLA hospitality workers get up to $1k in grant money

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) The coronavirus has left service and hospitality workers across the state, unemployed.

But there is help out there thanks to Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and the McllHenny Company, makers of Tabasco hot sauce.

Together they helped fund The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Service and Hospitality Family Assistance Program.

The program will provide up to $1,000 in grant money for hospitality workers who are experiencing financial hardship due to the economy shut down.

To be eligible for the grant, you must be a service and hospitality worker who worked more than 32 hours per week in a restaurant, bar, or hotel in the 13-parish Greater New Orleans region prior to March 9th and earned less than $53,900.

For more information on the Service and Hospitality Family Assistance Program and how to apply click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar