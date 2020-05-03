Gayle Benson, Tabasco Company helping NOLA hospitality workers get up to $1k in grant money

(KLFY) The coronavirus has left service and hospitality workers across the state, unemployed.

But there is help out there thanks to Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and the McllHenny Company, makers of Tabasco hot sauce.

Together they helped fund The Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Service and Hospitality Family Assistance Program.

The program will provide up to $1,000 in grant money for hospitality workers who are experiencing financial hardship due to the economy shut down.

To be eligible for the grant, you must be a service and hospitality worker who worked more than 32 hours per week in a restaurant, bar, or hotel in the 13-parish Greater New Orleans region prior to March 9th and earned less than $53,900.

For more information on the Service and Hospitality Family Assistance Program and how to apply click here.