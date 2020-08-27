Free tool allows millions of Americans to claim a stimulus payment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As Louisiana has made significant strides in combating its second coronavirus surge, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he’s keeping the state’s mask mandate, bar closures and other rules aimed at lessening the virus’s spread in place for another two weeks.

The rules were set to expire Friday. But the Democratic governor said he will sign a new proclamation extending the provisions. He made the announcement at a midday news conference largely devoted to the approach of Hurricane Laura, which was heading toward southwest Louisiana with dangerous storm surge, rain and wind.