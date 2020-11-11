Free drive-thru COVID 19 testing and flu vaccines available this week through Ochsner Lafayette General

(KLFY) Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines will be available in Acadiana this week beginning on Wednesday.
Ochsner Lafayette General says they will offer the testing and vaccines free of charge in a drive-thru setting and ask that everyone seeking a test wear a mask.
There are no out-of-pocket costs, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status, hospital officials announced.
The COVID-19 testing is available to everyone, however flu vaccines will only be administered to patients 18 and older.
Mamou High School
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, November 12, 2020 from – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Domingue Recreation Center – Lafayette
Friday, November 13 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Carencro Community Center – Carencro
Saturday, November 14, 2020 – 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.