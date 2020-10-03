Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — On the same day as President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, yet another of his aides announced she, too, has been infected.
Kellyanne Conway, who left her job in September at the White House as a counselor to the president, made the announcement on Twitter. That announcement came shortly after her daughter, Claudia Conway, announced on Tik Tok that her mother has tested positive.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️