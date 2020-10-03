Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — On the same day as President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, yet another of his aides announced she, too, has been infected.

Kellyanne Conway, who left her job in September at the White House as a counselor to the president, made the announcement on Twitter. That announcement came shortly after her daughter, Claudia Conway, announced on Tik Tok that her mother has tested positive.