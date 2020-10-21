Flu vaccine and COVID testing to be held in Crowley, New Iberia

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health will be holding two drive-thru sites for flu vaccinations and COVID-19 testing oc Thursday, Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Iberia Parish Health Unit: 715 Weldon St., New Iberia

Acadia Parish Health Unit: 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley

The events are free to the public, with no charge to the patient, even if you don’t have insurance. If you do have insurance, please bring your card, including Medicare or Medicaid cards. Walk-ups are welcome, though you should pre-register for a COVID-19 test at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com, if possible. Also, wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves to make vaccinations easier.