FEMA extends grace period for flood insurance renewals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — FEMA is giving flood insurance policyholders a 120-day grace period to renew their policies instead of the usual 30 days.

According to FEMA, policyholders who may be struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic will be given additional time to pay insurance premiums and avoid policy cancellations for nonpayment.

Sen. John Kennedy praised FEMA’s decision.

“Louisiana property owners are struggling under the coronavirus pandemic and need relief. This extension will give policyholders more time to renew their flood insurance and allow them to prioritize their families during this difficult time,” said Kennedy.

To avoid a lapse in coverage on policies with expiration dates between February 13, 2020, and June 15, 2020, policyholders must pay the appropriate renewal premiums within 120 days of the expiration date. For underpayment notices received between February 13, 2020, and June 15, 2020, policyholders must pay the additional premium amount requested within 120 days of receiving the notice.

FEMA advises policyholders who need to prolong their 120-day extension to contact their insurance agents or insurers for alternative payment options those insurers may offer.