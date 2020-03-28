Family of St. Martin man who died from COVID 19 speaks out

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — With the rapid spread of coronavirus, it was only a matter before it claimed the life of an Acadiana resident. Thursday night, a Breaux Bridge man became a victim of COVID-19, and today, his family has a sobering message for all who have ears to hear.

“My brother was a fun, loving, charismatic, giving individual who adored his children,” said Jalyne Landry.

Jalyne Landry remembers her brother, 41-year-old Roderick Martinez, one of the first reported people to die from COVID-19 in Acadiana.

Thursday, Landry posted on Facebook when the results came in, showing Martinez was positive for COVID-19.

“It’s time to put a local face and a name to this healthcare crisis that people in my opinion are taking very lightly,” said Landry.

For weeks, health and government officials have urged people worldwide to limit person-to-person contact and practice social distancing; still, the recommendations and orders fall on many deaf ears.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people intentionally, because they don’t want to be told what to do, they don’t want to be told to stay in the house, so they intentionally go out and gather,” she said. “‘No one will control me’ — those are some of the comments that I read, and it’s frustrating because we have experienced, firsthand, how quick this virus can attack a body.”

While currently taking care of Roderick’s funeral arrangements, Landry has a message for the masses.

“We have a responsibility and that’s the only way that we can survive this pandemic that’s affecting the communities worldwide.”

Landry said her brother celebrated his 41st birthday on March 10. He did not have any underlying respiratory or diabetic issues.