Family of Breaux Bridge COVID-19 victim speak out

BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) – With the rapid spread of coronavirus, It was only a matter before it claimed the life of an Acadiana resident. Thursday night, a Breaux Bridge man became a victim of COVID-19, today his family has a sobering message for all who have ears to hear.



Jalyne Landry said, “my brother was a fun, loving, charismatic, giving individual who adored his children” as she remembers 41-year-old Roderick Martinez, one of the first reported people to die from COVID-19 in Acadiana.

Thursday, Landry posted on Facebook when the results came in, showing Martinez was positive for COVID-19. She gave a timeline of when her brother first experienced symptoms, to the time his COVID-19 test results arrived, not knowing he would succumb to the virus that very same night.



“It’s time to put a local face and a name to this healthcare crisis that people, in my opinion, are taking very lightly”, Landry said.



For weeks, health and government officials have urged people worldwide to limit person to person contact and practice social distancing; still, the recommendations and orders fall on many deaf ears.



“It’s heartbreaking to see people intentionally, because they don’t want to be told what to do, they don’t want to be told to stay in the house, so they intentionally go out and gather. ‘No one will control me’, those are some of the comments that I read and it’s frustrating because we have experienced, firsthand, how quick this virus can attack a body.”



While currently taking care of Roderick’s funeral arrangements, Landry has a message for the masses. She tells everyone to “be vigilant in doing our part. We have a responsibility and that’s the only way that we can survive this pandemic that’s affecting communities worldwide.”



Landry says her brother celebrated his 41st birthday on March 10th, and he didn’t have any underlying respiratory or diabetic issues.