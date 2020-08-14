Families of elderly people are taking their loved ones out of nursing homes, hiring in-home caregivers instead

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As COVID-19 spreads across the country, infiltrating nursing home after nursing home, families are opting to take their loved ones out of assisted living facilities.

Home Instead Senior Care in New Iberia says they’ve seen a huge spike in the number of elderly people their caregivers are having to care for.

Many of them are older people whose families just aren’t comfortable with them being around so many people.

They say many families are also asking them to send in caregivers for their loved ones still living inside nursing homes.

“We’ve really seen a mix of both. People are asking us, ‘hey we don’t want our loved one going in the dining room anymore or mixing,” Home Instead Senior Care owner Jessica Ditch said. “Can you please come in and offer that socialization, offer that personal care, bathing, dressing, eating, companionship, in order to be able to provide a safe environment, even in a facility?'”

They say having a single caregiver for their elderly loved ones helps limit their exposure to people, and therefore, the virus.