Face masks now mandatory at all Heymann Performing Arts Center events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While venues like the Heymann Performing Arts have remain largely closed due to COVID-19, the events that are held there will require all patrons to wear face masks going forward, according to a proclamation by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

“Requiring masks at Heymann Center events is a necessary step to ensure that these events are as safe as possible for everyone at the facility,” Guillory said in a press release.

While inside the building at any event, employees, patrons, and performers are mandated to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of performers on stage during a performance; however, performers are required to wear a mask anytime they’re off the stage.

Violating the order may result in removal from the premises of the Heymann Performing Arts Center without refund.

Guillory recently reopened the Heymann for previously scheduled dance recitals.

Download and read the entire proclamation below: