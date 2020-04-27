1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Evangeline Parish diaper and baby wipe drive underway

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Ville Platte Police Department and the Acosta Foundation are teaming up to hold a diaper and baby wipe drive for families who have faced job losses due to COVID-19.

Those who can help may drop off supplies Monday through Friday at the Ville Platte Police Department from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors can drop them off in the lobby or call head to meet officers to do a contact-less delivery. All sized diapers and wipes are needed.

Any extra supplies collected and not used will be donated to Louisiana Right to Life.

For more information, call (337) 831-9915.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar