Eunice Manor staff, residents receive 1st dose of Moderna vaccine

(KLFY)- More and more COVID-19 vaccines are being administered as the doses come in.

CVS was on hand as residents at Eunice Manor Nursing Home rolled up their sleeves, ready to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.



Administrator Nickie Toups says, “All patients eligible will be receiving it. If they haven’t had the virus in 90 days, they will receive it.”



When asked what made this possible, Toups says communication.

She adds they were open and honest with families as they decided what was best for their loved ones going forward.



“There is fear with the vaccine. We researched pros and cons. We reached out to families. We communicated to do our part,” Toups continues.



It wasn’t just the residents who did their part to stop the spread of the global pandemic, 100% of staff members followed in suit.



“My staff is excited. We are being selfless. Our staff members are all on board,” explains Toups.

Toups tells News Ten their second dose should be available and administered in three to four weeks.