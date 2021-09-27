Eunice Manor relaxes some restrictions, will keep visitation policies in place

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice Manor administrator Nicki Toups is keeping COVID restrictions in place in her nursing home despite Louisiana tracking in the right direction against an ongoing pandemic.

“I think as a whole everyone has done their best for the family members, house guests and staff,” explains Toups.

She says prior restrictions are loosening up a bit but will keep some in place moving forward.

Toups adds, “My philosophy is proactive, not reactive. We need to keep things going.”

Residents are now allowed visitors inside.

Only 3 per day

Temperatures will be checked before visitors are allowed in.

Everyone must mask up.

Stay 6ft apart.

Schedule a time to visit

Toups continues, “The fact families could not come in for a year affected everybody.”

At Eunice Manor, 100% of house guests and 100% of staffing is fully vaccinated.

Together, they all received Moderna’s two dose vaccine.

Toups says she eagerly awaits the day for a booster shot approval, hoping to add an extra layer of protection inside the nursing home.

“It is something we are preparing for. The state has sent out memos and emails telling us to make arraignments with pharmacies, to prepare in advance,” Toups explains.