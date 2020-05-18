Entergy touts new flexible payment options, extended suspension of disconnections for non-payment

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy Louisiana announced new flexible payment options for customers having difficulty paying their utility bills due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the company will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to provide relief options tailored to their needs. Customers can extend payments of their past-due amounts over a longer period. Residential customers can fold-in their past-due amounts uisng Levelized Billing, which averages payments to keep monthly bills consistent. Commercial and small industrial customers also will be offered flexible payment arrangements to help in their recovery.

Customers can access these options through their account online or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Increased call volume could lead to delays via the phone, Entergy warns.

Entergy also announced they are are suspending electric and gas disconnections for non-payment until the state enters Phase 2 of the federal guidelines for reopening the economy. This also includes waived late fees dating back to March 13. Customers, however, should continue to pay on their balances so they do not continue to grow.

“We are committed to keeping the lights on and the gas flowing and improving our systems to better serve our customers during these extraordinary times,” Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May. “We are also committed to working directly with our customers in need as we have historically done during past natural disasters and other significant events.”

Entergy Louisiana also has created two virtual customer resource hubs that include a compilation of local, state and federal resources that could help residential customers and small businesses during the pandemic. Residential customers should visit entergy.com/covid-19/laresources/ and small business owners should visit entergy/com/covid-19/lasmbiz.

Additional details on Entergy’s response to COVID-19 can be found at entergy.com/covid-19.