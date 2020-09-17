Edwards extends alcohol sales under Phase 3 for additional hour

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that he is extending the rules for on-premises alcohol sales under Phase 3 for an additional hour — until 11 p.m.

On-premises alcohol consumption is only being allowed in parishes whose COVID-19 positivity has falled below 5%. That requirement currently only applies to a handful of parishes, whose local governments must “opt-in.” Four parishes have opted in so far: Acadia, Jeff Davis, Plaquemines and St. Landry.

Under Phase 3 of the COVID reopening rules, bars were to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and to close by 11 p.m. Under the revised rules, alcohol sales are being extended to 11 p.m., though bars still have to close by 11 p.m.

“I had a productive discussion this week with several restauranteurs and the Louisiana Restaurant Association and agreed that allowing the sale and service of alcohol until 11 p.m. for on premises consumption was a meaningful change we could make to the Phase 3 order to benefit restaurants that may have later service,” said Edwards. “To be consistent, my updated order will allow casinos and bars in parishes where they are allowed to be open to also serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. However, opened bars will still be required to close at 11 p.m. Limiting hours for alcohol consumption is designed to reduce the amount of higher risk behavior in the community. This change has been implemented in several states, including Colorado, and has also been recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

The new order can be downloaded and read below: