Dr. Stefanski: 1 out of every 3 people tested are COVID positive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There’s been a sharp increase in demand for Covid testing across Louisiana. Here in Acadiana, health officials say the virus surge, fueled by the Omicron variant, is hitting hard.

“Louisiana is surging,” said Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 Director Dr. Tina Stefanski. “We are climbing in the numbers. It’s really increased tremendously.”

A long line of cars for Covid testing went all the way back to the front entrance at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit on Willow Street on Thursday. They were doing up to 50 tests at the health unit each day. Now it’s up to 400.

“I think the increase in demand is because of an increase in the number of people who are symptomatic. An increase in the number of people exposed. Especially, as we’ve had people gathering for the holidays, and some people just want to know because they might want to attend an event, and they’re getting tested before they go to try to do the responsible thing,” said Dr. Stefanski.

Dr. Stefanski says positive tests have risen dramatically. Results come back Covid positive for one out of every three people who are tested for the virus. She has this advice for those making plans for New Year’s Eve.

“Where ever you go where there’s going to be a crowd of people. First, think twice about going. If you’re in a high risk for severe infection, if you’re older, if you’re immune compromised, if you’re not vaccinated, you should really think twice about going into a crowded setting right now. There’s a lot of transmission occuring.”