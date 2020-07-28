DOJ: Florida man used PPP loans to pay for fancy hotels, Lamborghini

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN/WSVN) — A Miami man stands charged with fraud after authorities say he used part of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for personal luxury expenses. Those expenses allegedly included lavish hotels and a Lamborghini. The PPP loans are meant to help businesses keep employees on the payroll during coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“I feel silly you know.”

That’s David Hines last week telling 7 News cameras how silly he felt for getting hit with a $100 fine from Miami police for not wearing a mask in public.

But that’s chump change compared to the nearly $4 million he’s accused of getting in federal PPP loans, given out to those whose businesses are hurting by the pandemic. The Department of Justice says Hines committed fraud. A law enforcement source confirms that this is the same David Hines interviewed last week when fined for violating the mask.

Instead of funding payroll, Hines spent the PPP money on personal expenses at dating websites, luxury jewelry, and clothing retailers and Miami beach resorts. Hines also allegedly spent PPP funds to buy a 2020 Lamborghini sports car for some $318,000. The complaint says Hines got it at a north Miami beach dealership with what we’re supposed to be loaned relief funds. Coincidentally, he talked about PPP loans when ticketed last Thursday in Miami:

“Every single business has gone out of business,” said Hines. “The government, the treasury, they get $2 trillion for PPP loans for small businesses. 85% of it went to major corporations.”

He said nothing though about the loans going to swingy hotels or retail spending, but the government says he spent more than four grand at Sachs and the Fountain Blue plus seven-plus grand at the Setai.

He’s charged with bank fraud and other offenses.