Diocese: Priest in Ville Platte, who was formerly in Lafayette, tests positive for COVID-19

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Diocese of Lafayette is alerting parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte that their new associate pastor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fr. Andrew Killeen was formerly assisting at St. Pius X Church in Lafayette, according to Diocese Director of Communications Blue Rolfes. At the onset of symptoms, Fr. Killeen began self-quarantining and will remain in quarantine until he receives medical clearance.

“Sacred Heart pastor Rev. Tom Voorhies is also self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution until he is able to receive a negative test result,” stated Rolfes in a press release. “Sacred Heart parishioners are being notified, in keeping with the guidelines presented by the CDC for community exposure.”

As always, anyone exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is urged to seek medical attention.

