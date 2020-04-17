Diocese of Lafayette to keep all Catholic schools closed, move toward distance learning

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel announced today that all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, mirroring public schools across Louisiana.

“Distance learning at each of the schools will continue through May 15, 2020, which will be the last day for the school year for Catholic school students,” stated the diocese in a press release. “Parents will receive additional information from their children’s school regarding the continuation of distance learning in the coming days.”

Download and read the Bishop’s full letter below:

Bishops-Letter-on-School-Closures-April-16-2020Download

