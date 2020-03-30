Did you test positive for coronavirus? If so, these local studies want your help

One will look for antibodies in the blood of COVID-19 patients who have recovered.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Local doctors are on the front lines looking for a cure for COVID-19.

Starting Friday, Doctors in Metairie have three studies for the coronavirus. Medications are free, but they need your help.

They’re signing people up for the studies, looking for anyone who has ever tested positive for coronavirus or who got sick with coronavirus symptoms.

The second study is testing a new drug that may fight the overreaction some people’s immune system has to the coronavirus.

The third will give sick patients either hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine and compare the two.

Dr. Robert Jeanfreau told WWLTV’s Meg Farris that these studies are essential to combating the coronavirus.

“Those are the guys. The researchers are the ones that are really going to win this thing, and we have to support them to the best of our ability,” Jeanfreau said. “We have no treatment, and in order to get that, we got to let these guys do their work. The scientists are going to be the ones. We have the best scientists in the world. I have no doubt that they are going to come up with some really good answers, but we have to help them. This is how we do it.”

To sign up for any of these studies call Medpharmics at (504) 609-2333.

Participants will be paid for your time and travel.