Eunice nursing home makes visitation adjustments as Delta variant runs rampant

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) As Louisiana navigates its fourth COVID surge, the Delta variant prompts Eunice Manor Nursing Home to tighten rules and visitation restrictions.

“We don’t know what will help but we need to do our part and take it seriously,” administrator Nickie Toups tells News Ten.

Toups says house guests are allowed only two guests a day.

They must visit outside, six feet apart, and continue to mask up.

Toups requires visitors to schedule a time to visit before arriving.

“My fear has increased 100%. The fear of COVID coming back is huge,” Toups explains.

Toups says visitation modifcations will go into effect immediately and stay in place until it is safe to lift restrictions.

Toups continues, “Our family members are backing me. We have to keep grandma, grandpa, mom, and dad safe.”

Eunice Manor staffs approximately 100 people.

Toups says she is proud to say there is a 100% vaccination rate among staff.

“The most important thing is staff and residents are vaccinated. We can do our part to take care of us,” adds Toups.