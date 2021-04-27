April 27 LDH update: 433 new cases reported, 10 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — April 27, 2021, UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at 12 p.m. each day except Saturdays and Sundays.

As of Tuesday, LDH reports 433 new cases for a total of 456,884 total COVID-19 cases.

There are 308 people hospitalized and 46 relying on ventilators .

There have been 9,445 confirmed deaths statewide. LDH is also reporting 907 probable deaths.

Everyone is urged to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy. These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 Vaccination Information

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

Limited amounts of COVID vaccines are available at select locations only for:

Persons ages 65 years or older in the community,

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),

Dental providers and staff,

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.

Vaccine Locations

