Dairy farmers dumping truckloads of milk that they can’t sell during pandemic

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C. (CNN/WNCN) — Farmers in North Carolina are dumping fresh milk they can’t sell during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Bowman runs Homeland Creamery in Guilford County.

“Our business here at Homeland Creamery has been impacted about a 65% decrease in total milk sales.”

Before the pandemic, he supplied to restaurants and coffee shops. With businesses closed and one to buy in bulk, farmers like Bowman have no choice but to dump it.

“It was a sick feeling in my stomach.”

It’s a heartbreaking routine he does four times a week. Driving his tractor half a mile down the road, pulling a tank full of perfectly good milk, and pouring it all out.Since the pandemic stated, bowman has dumped 17,000 gallons of fresh milk. You can see the difference between the grass.

“Dumping the milk is the worst,” said Bowman. “That’s the profit going down the drain. I would say probably about $160,000 if I had to put a dollar figure on it.”

Bowman says he’s working to supply milk to food pantries, but the logistics are challenging. In the meantime, to keep business afloat, he opened up this drive-thru — selling small quantities of milk and scoops of homemade ice-cream.

“I think it’s great to have all these people come out because I know they’ve been struggling,” said customer Charles Purrington.

“It’s a really sad situation,” said customer Mariam Cowman. “This is a local industry and we can’t have it just evaporate.”

While the future is uncertain, some relief is on the way. The USDA is planning to buy crops and dairy from farmers who are suffering. Bowman is hoping he’ll be included.

“I can go to sleep now at night,” said Bowman. In the beginning, I stayed awake, thinking are we gonna make it?